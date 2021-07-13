Walk-in psychiatric care in Rogers

“Eustasis is a psychiatric and addiction health clinic.” Tracy Kory is the Chief Clinic Officer at Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health in Rogers. “Northwest Arkansas is a growing location and what we found was there was a huge need, so our walk-in model is very helpful to patients that need immediate access to help. We are located at 2000 Promenade in the White Oak Station building second level. And we have psychiatrists and nurse practitioners on staff. And all of our staff have some type of behavioral health or psych background. So when you have an issue a problem you need help immediately. It can’t wait months or years to get into to see a provider. So we are definitely here for your needs and the patients that walk in, we want to make sure that they’re comfortable and that they feel like they are in the right place.”

For more information or to book an appointment go to the Eustasis website or just walk into the location at 2000 S Promenade Blvd, on the 2nd floor above the White Oak Station in Rogers.

As we strive to serve the mental health needs for those throughout the Midwest, we are happy to announce our newest location in Rogers, Arkansas.  Our offices are located at 2000 S Promenade Blvd, 2nd floor, Rogers, AR 72758.

