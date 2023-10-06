FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville scored 12 touchdowns on Friday night as they blanked Rogers Heritage 84-0 at home.

Bentonville 84, Rogers Heritage 0

Farmington 56, Dardanelle 21

Springdale Har-Ber 41, Springdale 24

Bentonville West 31, Rogers 25

Fayetteville 45, Fort Smith Southside 31

Jonesboro 55, Fort Smith Northside 41

Van Buren 28, Russellville 27

Clarksville 36, Prairie Grove 14

