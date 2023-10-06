FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville scored 12 touchdowns on Friday night as they blanked Rogers Heritage 84-0 at home.
Bentonville 84, Rogers Heritage 0
Farmington 56, Dardanelle 21
Springdale Har-Ber 41, Springdale 24
Bentonville West 31, Rogers 25
Fayetteville 45, Fort Smith Southside 31
Highlights for these games are available in the video above.
Jonesboro 55, Fort Smith Northside 41
Van Buren 28, Russellville 27
Clarksville 36, Prairie Grove 14
Highlights for the bolded games are available in the video above.