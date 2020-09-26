Bentonville v Springdale Har-Ber

When the Springdale Bulldogs and Har-Ber Wildcats take the field at home in 2020 fans can watch the games locally on KXNW.

Both teams open up at home on September 4th. Springdale will host Choctaw with the kickoff at 8 p.m. The game will be streamed on www.nwahomepage.com. Har-Ber hosts North Little Rock at 7 p.m. with the game airing live on KXNW.