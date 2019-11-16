Cabot at Fayetteville HS

Fearless Friday

FINAL: Fayetteville HS 44, Cabot 14

Posted: / Updated:

FINAL: Fayetteville HS 44, Cabot 14

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss