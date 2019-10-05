Cabot v FS Southside

Fearless Friday

FINAL: Cabot 12, Fort Smith Southside 0

Posted: / Updated:

FINAL: Cabot 12, Fort Smith Southside 0

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss