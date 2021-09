FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A federal jury convicted two Arkansas men for wire fraud, aiding and abetting wire fraud, money laundering and aiding and abetting money laundering in connection with the development of a wind turbine that was never operational and a proposed wind farm project in Elm Springs that was never constructed.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office Western District of Arkansas, court documents and evidence at that trial showed Jody Douglas Davis, 46, of Searcy, and Phillip Vincent Ridings, 64, of North Little Rock, formed a limited liability company in Texas in 2014 called Dragonfly Industries International, and Arkansas Wind Power, an Arkansas limited liability company located in Springdale.