FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmington used a 14-point fourth quarter to upset Shiloh Christian on Friday night in Fearless Friday Week 8.

Highlights for these games are available in the video above.

Farmington 31, Shiloh Christian 28

Greenwood 56, Russellville 20

Fayetteville 52, Springdale 15

North Little Rock 47, Fort Smith Northside 21

Alma 49, Prairie Grove 12

Bentonville West 53, Rogers Heritage 0

Bentonville 28, Rogers 21

Fort Smith Southside 77, Springdale Har-Ber 54

Little Rock Christian 58, Van Buren 3

