FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville used a strong second half to rout Bentonville and stay unbeaten at 7-0 on the season in Fearless Friday Week 7.

Fayetteville 42, Bentonville 21

Rogers 52, Springdale 12

Shiloh Christian 58, Pea Ridge 19

Conway 47, Fort Smith Northside 17

Bentonville West 44, Springdale Har-Ber 14

Highlights for these games are available in the video above.

Greenwood 42, Lake Hamilton 0

Little Rock Christian 56, Siloam Springs 0

Pulaski Academy 57, Van Buren 21

Prairie Grove 36, Dardanelle 28

Highlights for the bolded games are available in the video above.