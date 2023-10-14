FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville used a strong second half to rout Bentonville and stay unbeaten at 7-0 on the season in Fearless Friday Week 7.
Fayetteville 42, Bentonville 21
Rogers 52, Springdale 12
Shiloh Christian 58, Pea Ridge 19
Conway 47, Fort Smith Northside 17
Bentonville West 44, Springdale Har-Ber 14
Highlights for these games are available in the video above.
Greenwood 42, Lake Hamilton 0
Little Rock Christian 56, Siloam Springs 0
Pulaski Academy 57, Van Buren 21
Prairie Grove 36, Dardanelle 28
