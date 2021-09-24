Alma vs. Pea Ridge

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - The CDC Director overrules its advisory panel, making Pfizer booster vaccines available for frontline workers.

Last night, KNWA/FOX24 reported that the CDC panel voted for boosters to be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and other adults with underlying health risks. But, they voted against frontline workers at risk because of their job- like teachers and healthcare workers.