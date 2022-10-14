FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville High School beat down Fayetteville High School a week after Fayetteville took down Fort Smith Southside.

Bentonville 31, Fayetteville 30

Rogers 37, Springdale 0

Greenwood 24, Lake Hamilton 0

Conway 63, Fort Smith Northside 20

Bentonville West 41, Har-Ber 28

Farmington 70, Clarksville 14

