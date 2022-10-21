FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville High School once again shows out this week by taking down the Rogers Mounties this week.

Bentonville 44, Rogers 16

Shiloh Christian 51, Farmington 30

Fayetteville 35, Springdale 6

Greenwood 42, Russelville 21

Greenland 42, Cedarville 8

Little Rock Christian 47, Van Buren 14

Fort Smith Southside 55, Har-Ber 44