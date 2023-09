FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville scored ten touchdowns on Friday night to rout Springdale Har-Ber 73-39 in Week 4 of Fearless Friday.

Watch highlights for these games in the video above.

Fayetteville 56, Bentonville West 21

Pea Ridge 41, Prairie Grove 14

Bryant 48, Fort Smith Northside 7

Springdale 28, Rogers Heritage 20

Bentonville 73, Springdale Har-Ber 39



Farmington 43, Harrison 40

Rogers 44, Fort Smith Southside 38

