LITTLE ROCK, Ark, (KNWA/KFTA) — Bryant high school took down the Bentonville Tigers with a 36-7 win at the 7A State Championship.

Early in the first quarter, Bentonville was taking the leading against Bryant 7-0.

Then, at the beginning of the second quarter, the Hornets tie with the Tigers 7-7. In the last eight minutes of the game, Bryant intercepted the ball and Malachi Graham ran 77 yards to the end zone getting Bryant up 14-7.

Bryant’s Gideon Mote passes to Mytorian Singleton with a 26 yard touchdown pass. Ending the first half of the game with a 21-7 lead.

The Hornets take the win having them keep an undefeated (11-0) record this season and are taking the fifth championship trophy home.