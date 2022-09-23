FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Fayetteville High School comes back home to face a tough Bentonville West team and Bentonville West shut out Little Rock Central 45-0 in this week’s Fearless Friday.
- Fayetteville 42, Bentonville West 21
- Springdale Har-Ber 45, Bentonville 17
- Bryant 41, Fort Smith Northside 10
- Rogers 35, Fort Smith Southside 7
- Shiloh Christian 55, Dardanelle, 0
- Charleston 41, Greenland 6
- Springdale 40, Rogers Heritage 28