FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Fayetteville High School comes back home to face a tough Bentonville West team and Bentonville West shut out Little Rock Central 45-0 in this week’s Fearless Friday.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:

Fayetteville 42, Bentonville West 21

Springdale Har-Ber 45, Bentonville 17

Bryant 41, Fort Smith Northside 10

Rogers 35, Fort Smith Southside 7

Shiloh Christian 55, Dardanelle, 0

