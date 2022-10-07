FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Mountaineers couldn’t keep up with Bentonville West Wolverines the week after defeating Fayetteville for the first time since 2006. Watch highlights from the following games in the video above:

Bentonville West 34, Rogers 21

Bentonville 42, Rogers Heritage 7

Fayetteville 60, Fort Smith Southside 20

Shiloh Christian 55, Harrison 14

Springdale Har-Ber 49, Springdale 14

Alma 45, Pea Ridge 7

