FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Conway came out red hot into the ice-cold weather on Nov. 18 to keep Fayetteville scoreless in week 12 of Fearless Friday.
Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:
- Conway 37, Fayetteville 0
- Elkins 63, Ashdown 21
- Cabot 41, Bentonville West 21
- Shiloh Christian 69, Mills University Studies 32
Watch the video above to see the second half of week 12 featuring the following games:
- Bentonville 45, North Little Rock 0
- Bryant 42, Rogers 7