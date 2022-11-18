FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Conway came out red hot into the ice-cold weather on Nov. 18 to keep Fayetteville scoreless in week 12 of Fearless Friday.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:

Conway 37, Fayetteville 0

Elkins 63, Ashdown 21

Cabot 41, Bentonville West 21

Shiloh Christian 69, Mills University Studies 32

Watch the video above to see the second half of week 12 featuring the following games: