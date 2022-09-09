Farmington could not handle Rogers’ red-hot offense this week, scoring almost 50 points in back-to-back weeks while holding their opponents to an average of only 20.5 points a game. Watch the video above for highlights on the following games:
- Rogers 52, Farmington 39
- Bentonville West 45, Little Rock Christian 0
- Fayetteville 42, Fort Smith Northside 21
- Conway 51, Springdale 14
- Wynne 72, Fort Smith Southside 44
- Greenwood 49, Mountain Home 0
The video above features the second half of highlights from the following games:
- Little Rock Southwest 30, Rogers Heritage 29
- Prairie Grove 50, Gravette 28
- West Fork 13, Paris 0