FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville and Bentonville advanced in the high school football playoffs with wins on Fearless Friday.

Fayetteville 30, Fort Smith Southside 24

Conway 63, Bentonville West 46

Bryant 56, Rogers 32

Bentonville 42, Cabot 14

Elkins 56, Monticello 6

Highlights for these games are available in the video above.

Greenwood 56, Mountain Home 14

Ozark 49, Lincoln 14

Little Rock Christian 52, Van Buren 28

Highlights for the bolded games are available in the video above.