FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville ran away from Rogers Heritage after coming off a victory in the previous week against Springdale at Razorback Stadium.
Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:
- Fayetteville 48, Rogers Heritage 7
- Rogers 55, Springdale Har-Ber 6
- Greenwood 33, Pulaski Academy 23
- Shiloh Christan 55, Prairie Grove 22
- Cabot 37, Fort Smith Northside 0
Watch the video above to see the second half of highlights featuring the following games:
- Fort Smith Southside, Bentonville West
- Bentonville 45, Springdale 7