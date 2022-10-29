FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville ran away from Rogers Heritage after coming off a victory in the previous week against Springdale at Razorback Stadium.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:

  • Fayetteville 48, Rogers Heritage 7
  • Rogers 55, Springdale Har-Ber 6
  • Greenwood 33, Pulaski Academy 23
  • Shiloh Christan 55, Prairie Grove 22
  • Cabot 37, Fort Smith Northside 0

Watch the video above to see the second half of highlights featuring the following games:

  • Fort Smith Southside, Bentonville West
  • Bentonville 45, Springdale 7