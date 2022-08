ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first Fearless Friday Player of the Week goes to Alma’s Joe Trusty.

The quarterback for the Airedales led his team to a victory over the Van Buren Pointers in week one after trailing by one touchdown early in the game.

He had a rushing touchdown, threw for another touchdown, and was the trustee to the team on getting their first win this season and breaking a four-game losing skid to Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone.