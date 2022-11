FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville running back Josh Ficklin is the Fearless Friday Player of the Week for the second time this year.

The senior shined in their 24-10 win over cross-town rivals Bentonville West and was a big reason why they won.

He ran for 205 yards on 34 carries and had three touchdowns.

The 34 carries are a season record for him, too.