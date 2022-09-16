FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week’s Fearless Friday Player of the Week award goes to Fayetteville High School’s Drake Lindsey.

In the Bulldogs’ 42-21 win over Northside last week, Lindsey had a monster game.

The junior quarterback completed 21 of 25 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

So far this season, he’s been on fire. According to MaxPreps, he has racked up 725 yards through the air and six total touchdowns.

Fayetteville had a bye this week and will be back in action next Friday against Bentonville West.