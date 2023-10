FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Our Fearless Friday Player of the Week is Fayetteville’s Jaison Delamar.

The junior wide receiver had 210 yards and five touchdowns last week in the Bulldogs’ 55-21 win over Bentonville West.

While he’s talented on the football field, he’s actually committed to Dave van Horn and the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team.

