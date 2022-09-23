FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Last week a quarterback from Fayetteville High School was named the Fearless Friday Player of the Week, but could two quarterbacks be picked back-to-back for the Player of the Week for the first time this season?

The stats sure say that’s possible, and one young man put on an absolute feast last week on the ground and in the air.

This week’s Player of the Week is Chris Bell from Gentry High School. Bell put on a beating on Pea Ridge with 309 passing yards, 17 out of 21 connected passes, and five total touchdowns. Bell also had three rushing touchdowns.

Gentry team would also be victorious, winning 59-28.