FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fearless Friday Player of the Week is the quarterback from Greenwood High School, Hunter Houston.

The senior completed 15 of 17 passes for 302 yards. He also had 5 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 63-21 win over the Van Buren Pointers.

Watch some of Houston’s plays in the video above.