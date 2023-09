FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Our Week 0 Fearless Friday Player of the Week is Greenwood Bulldogs quarterback Kane Archer.

Archer has been scouted by Arkansas, Arizona, Florida State, Hawaii, and more. Sam Pittman offered the high school freshman back in 2021 when he was 12.

The Greenwood QB threw for four touchdowns and rushed for one in the win over Stillwater.