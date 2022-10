FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week’s Fearless Friday Player of the Week award goes to Pulaski Academy’s Kel Busby.

Kel is a quarterback who put Van Buren out at last week’s game!

He ended the night with 313 yards and 22 passing attempts completing 17 of them. Not to mention the four touchdowns he scored in the first half of the game.

Kel stood out! Watch above to see him play!

Stay with KNWA/FOX24’s Fearless Friday for our weekly updates on high school football.