FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fearless Friday Player of the Week is Shiloh Christian quarterback Eli Wisdom.

In the Saint’s 55-14 win over Nettleton last week, Wisdom completed 13 of 18 passes for 235 yards and six touchdowns.

Last month, Wisdom became the second player in state history to pass for more than 7,000 yards and rush for at least 3,000 in his career.