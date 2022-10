FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week’s Fearless Friday Player of the Week goes to Shiloh Christian’s Eli Wisdom.

The senior quarterback ran for 221 yards and 4 touchdowns, and he completed 18 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown in the Saints’ 51-30 win over Farmington.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Wisdom’s game.