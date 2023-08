FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Our Week 0 Fearless Friday Player of the Week is Van Buren Pointers quarterback Bryce Perkins.

The senior had a monster night on the gridiron throwing 19 for 27 with 332 yards and five passing touchdowns. On the ground, Perkins was the leading rusher with seven carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.

