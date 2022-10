FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week’s Fearless Friday Team of the Week goes out to Farmington.

Farmington High School football team absolutely tore through Clarksville scoring 70 points last week.

Coach JR Eldridge spoke about his team in the video above.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24’s Fearless Friday for our weekly updates on high school football.