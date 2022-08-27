FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first week of Fearless Friday for the 2022 season is in the books.
Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:
- Cabot 31, Fayetteville 28
- Bentonville West 28, Booker T. Washington 7
- Bentonville 56, Broken Arrow 46
- Fort Smith Northside 42, Fort Smith Southside 24
- Rogers Heritage 16, Siloam Springs 14
Watch the video above to catch the second half of highlights from the following games:
- Alma 27, Van Buren 7
- Little Rock Parkview 48, Springdale Har-Ber 26
- Harrison 24, Springdale 14
- Rogers 49, Little Rock Southwest 20