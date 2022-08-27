FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first week of Fearless Friday for the 2022 season is in the books.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:

  • Cabot 31, Fayetteville 28
  • Bentonville West 28, Booker T. Washington 7
  • Bentonville 56, Broken Arrow 46
  • Fort Smith Northside 42, Fort Smith Southside 24
  • Rogers Heritage 16, Siloam Springs 14

Watch the video above to catch the second half of highlights from the following games:

  • Alma 27, Van Buren 7
  • Little Rock Parkview 48, Springdale Har-Ber 26
  • Harrison 24, Springdale 14
  • Rogers 49, Little Rock Southwest 20