FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Greenwood Bulldogs jumped on Northside early and often in the first half of Friday night’s game in Fort Smith in Week 1 of Fearless Friday.
Watch the video above to see highlights of these games:
Cabot 21, Bentonville West 18
Fort Smith Southside 55, Van Buren 28
Greenwood 49, Fort Smith Northside 0
Fayetteville 58, North Little Rock 20
Conway 42, Bentonville 39
Watch the video below for highlights of Rogers-Bishop Kelley.
Springdale 42, Farmington 38
Rogers 35, Bishop Kelley (Okla.) 7
Shiloh Christian 43, Little Rock Christian 20