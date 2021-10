NORTHWEST ARKANSAS/RIVER VALLEY, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) - A very strong weather system for this time of the year looks to impact our area for the start of the workweek. Thunderstorms arrive sometime after midnight Sunday through the Monday morning rush hour. Here's what you need to know to prepare for this system.

After a near-record hot and breezy weekend, a cold front will move into the region Monday morning driven by a developing surface low that tracks from west Texas to eastern Kansas. Thunderstorms will be likely and with the severe weather ingredients in place, some of these storms will likely pack a punch. The storms are expected to develop initially over central Oklahoma by late Sunday evening then move into western Arkansas well after midnight and possibly around sunrise Monday.