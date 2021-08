FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kevin Metcalf's weekly routine includes meticulous work finding trafficked children all over the globe. This week, the founder of the National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF) helped evacuate more than 1,500 children in Afghanistan, ensuring their safety from incoming Taliban leadership.

Metcalf, who's also the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Washington County, said a group of retired military and special ops members stepped in to help evacuate people seeking to flee the country amid regime change after the U.S. federal government decided to pull troops. The group requested the help from the NCPTF, and Metcalf hopped on a plane.