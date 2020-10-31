Ozark v Lamar

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look 🕵️🔎
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus 🦠
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
Live Streams 📺
Local News
I Love NWA 💞
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC 🇺🇸
Top Stories
Can the flu shot reduce COVID-19 infections?
Video
Top Stories
Fort Smith Schools reopen playground equipment
A CLOSER LOOK: COVID-19 deaths/cases continue to impact nursing homes
Benton County employee suspended over same-sex couple discrimination
Teen COVID-19 survivor tells her story
Video
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Pollen Count
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Biking Forecast
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Weather Word of the Week
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Highlights From Home
2020🏈Schedule & Stats
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway🏈
Pro Football Challenge
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Eight In A Row! Top-Ranked Women’s XC Claims Eighth Straight SEC Title
Back On Top! No. 1 Men’s XC Wins 26th SEC Crown
Sam Pittman Ready to Place Welcome Mat for WR De’Vion Warren Possibly Returning Next Season
Former Arkansas guard Mason Jones pleased w/his NBA Draft Combine workout
Contests
Ultimate Homegate Giveaway🏈
❄Air of the Ozarks HVAC Giveaway❄
🍎Back to School Photos✏️
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Frontline Fighters
“I Voted” Photos
Presidential Trivia
Electricity⚡for Life Giveaway from Shine Solar
Graduation Announcements
Groceries for a Year Giveaway
Squirt Snap Of The Day
Community
Back to Class ✏️
Bike Eureka Springs🚵♂️
Community Calendar🗓️
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Hispanic Heritage Month
Newsfeed Now
NWA Spotlight
Pass or Fail
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👮🏽♀️
Veterans Voices
Who To Know
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Good Day NWA
April Hamm Real Estate Spotlight
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Halloween at the Walmart AMP and Walton Arts Center
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Eliminating Achilles Tendon Pain with Ozark Orthopaedics
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Monster Crafts with Art Feeds
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, October 30 – Sunday, November 1
Video
Good Day NWA: Halloween Virtual Story Time with Crescent Dragonwagon
Video
Good Day NWA: Young Men’s Service League
Video
Advice Network
Hancock Vet Clinics🐶🐱
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Job Alerts 📋
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Ozark v Lamar
Fearless Friday NWA
by:
Ninette Sosa
Posted:
Oct 30, 2020 / 10:13 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 30, 2020 / 10:13 PM CDT
FINAL: Ozark 26 v Lamar 10
Trending Stories
Six-year-old girl seeking forever home after her siblings were adopted
Video
Walmart turns 2 Northwest Arkansas stores into ‘innovation’ test centers
Video
SEC Predictions for Week 9 Including Arkansas at Texas A&M
Sam Pittman Ready to Place Welcome Mat for WR De’Vion Warren Possibly Returning Next Season
Benton County employee suspended over same-sex couple discrimination
Sample ballots in Arkansas & Oklahoma
Northwest Arkansas best decorated Halloween homes tour
News App
Weather App