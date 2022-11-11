FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers knocked off Fort Smith Northside in the first round of postseason games on November 11.
Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:
- Rogers 38, Fort Smith Northside 7
- Bentonville West 42, Jonesboro 20
- Conway 68, Springdale Har-Ber 31
- North Little Rock 28, Fort Smith Southside 14
- Batesville 28, Prairie Grove 20
- Shiloh Christian 55, Nettleton 14
- Valley View 41, Farmington 39,
Watch the video above to see highlights from the second half of Fearless Friday featuring these games:
- Pocahontas 56, Lincoln 14
- Rivercrest 42, Gentry 21