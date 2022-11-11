FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers knocked off Fort Smith Northside in the first round of postseason games on November 11.

  • Rogers 38, Fort Smith Northside 7
  • Bentonville West 42, Jonesboro 20
  • Conway 68, Springdale Har-Ber 31
  • North Little Rock 28, Fort Smith Southside 14
  • Batesville 28, Prairie Grove 20
  • Shiloh Christian 55, Nettleton 14
  • Valley View 41, Farmington 39,

  • Pocahontas 56, Lincoln 14
  • Rivercrest 42, Gentry 21