FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers knocked off Fort Smith Northside in the first round of postseason games on November 11.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:

Rogers 38, Fort Smith Northside 7

Bentonville West 42, Jonesboro 20

Conway 68, Springdale Har-Ber 31

North Little Rock 28, Fort Smith Southside 14

Batesville 28, Prairie Grove 20

Shiloh Christian 55, Nettleton 14

Valley View 41, Farmington 39,

