FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers High School keeps its undefeated status despite Fayetteville’s efforts to bring it down in week six of Fearless Friday. Watch highlights of the following games in the video above:

  • Rogers 29, Fayetteville 28
  • Bentonville West 41, Springdale 0
  • Bentonville 48, Fort Smith Southside 14
  • Prairie Grove 46, Harrison 40,
  • Fort Smith Northside 61, Little Rock Central 7
  • Greenwood 49, Greenbrier 21

  • Farmington 43, Alma 8
  • Rogers Heritage 41, Springdale Har-Ber 39