FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers High School keeps its undefeated status despite Fayetteville’s efforts to bring it down in week six of Fearless Friday. Watch highlights of the following games in the video above:

Rogers 29, Fayetteville 28

Bentonville West 41, Springdale 0

Bentonville 48, Fort Smith Southside 14

Prairie Grove 46, Harrison 40,

Fort Smith Northside 61, Little Rock Central 7

Greenwood 49, Greenbrier 21

