FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers High School keeps its undefeated status despite Fayetteville’s efforts to bring it down in week six of Fearless Friday. Watch highlights of the following games in the video above:
- Rogers 29, Fayetteville 28
- Bentonville West 41, Springdale 0
- Bentonville 48, Fort Smith Southside 14
- Prairie Grove 46, Harrison 40,
- Fort Smith Northside 61, Little Rock Central 7
- Greenwood 49, Greenbrier 21
- Farmington 43, Alma 8
- Rogers Heritage 41, Springdale Har-Ber 39