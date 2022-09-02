FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The second week of Fearless Friday kicks off with a match between Little Rock Christian and Shiloh Christian that attracted the likes of the Razorbacks’ very own Sam Pittman.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:

  • Little Rock Christian 49, Shiloh Christian 14
  • Cabot 34, Bentonville West 10
  • Fayetteville 28, North Little Rock 10
  • Bentonville 28, Conway 27
  • Farmington 38, Springdale 20
  • Fort Smith Northside 27, Greenwood 21
  • Bixby 59, Springdale Har-ber 0

Watch the video above to catch the second half of highlights from the following games:

  • Fort Smith Southside 47, Van Buren 32
  • Greenland 44, Green Forest 9
  • Prairie Grove 45, Huntsville 8