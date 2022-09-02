FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The second week of Fearless Friday kicks off with a match between Little Rock Christian and Shiloh Christian that attracted the likes of the Razorbacks’ very own Sam Pittman.
Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:
- Little Rock Christian 49, Shiloh Christian 14
- Cabot 34, Bentonville West 10
- Fayetteville 28, North Little Rock 10
- Bentonville 28, Conway 27
- Farmington 38, Springdale 20
- Fort Smith Northside 27, Greenwood 21
- Bixby 59, Springdale Har-ber 0
Watch the video above to catch the second half of highlights from the following games:
- Fort Smith Southside 47, Van Buren 32
- Greenland 44, Green Forest 9
- Prairie Grove 45, Huntsville 8