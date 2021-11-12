Shiloh Christian vs. Cave City

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - Some school cafeterias across Northwest Arkansas are feeling the weight of supply chain issues. It is starting to impact the food schools are able to put on kids' trays. In two different districts, this has meant changing the menu and simplifying lunches for kids.

"In child nutrition, a lot of what we're seeing shortages of are our whole grain products like snacks and different grain foods," said Ally Mrachek, Director of Child Nutrition for the Fayetteville School District.