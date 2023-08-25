FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Southside Mavericks used a fourth-quarter touchdown to take down their in-city rivals Northside 42-35 and snap a long losing streak to the Grizzlies in Week 0 of Fearless Friday.

Watch the video above to see highlights of these games:

Fort Smith Southside 42, Fort Smith Northside 35

Fayetteville 43, Cabot 21

Little Rock Parkview 52, Springdale Har-Ber 21

Rogers 63, Little Rock Southwest 12

Greenwood 49, Stillwater (Okla.) 21

Watch the video below for highlights of Farmington-Greenbrier.

Farmington 37, Greenbrier 27

Lincoln 47, Greenland 12

Van Buren 51, Alma 28