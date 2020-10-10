Springdale Har-Ber v Springdale High

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
Local News
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Lincoln voters will see new question on the ballot in November
Video
Top Stories
Local research center works to develop COVID-19 vaccine, treatment
Video
Rep. Steve Womack honors Bernice Young Elementary
Video
Sen. Cotton visits Northwest Arkansas to meet with local businesses, schools
Video
Police investigate shots fired in Fayetteville on Wedington
Video
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Pollen Count
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Biking Forecast
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Weather Word of the Week
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Highlights From Home
2020🏈Schedule & Stats
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway🏈
Pro Football Challenge
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Arkansas’ Jonathan Marshall Leads SEC in One Category
UA practice notebook: Freshmen stand out week 12, Hogs back in practice facility
SEC Predictions, Week 3
3 Thoughts From Sam Pittman
Contests
Ultimate Homegate Giveaway🏈
❄Air of the Ozarks HVAC Giveaway❄
🍎Back to School Photos✏️
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Frontline Fighters
Presidential Trivia
Electricity⚡for Life Giveaway from Shine Solar
Graduation Announcements
Groceries for a Year Giveaway
Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda Snap Of The Day
Community
Back to Class ✏️
Bike Eureka Springs🚵♂️
Community Calendar🗓️
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Hispanic Heritage Month
Newsfeed Now
NWA Spotlight
Pass or Fail
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👮🏽♀️
Veterans Voices
Who To Know
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Good Day NWA
April Hamm Real Estate Spotlight
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: NWA Community Cohesion Project’s Upcoming Events
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: The Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Travis Tidwell Launches New Music Video Directed By Mika Boorem
Video
Good Day NWA: Remembering Rock Legend Eddie Van Halen
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Wednesday, October 7 – Sunday, October 11
Video
Good Day NWA: Delberry, A Bluegrass Camping Music Experience
Video
Advice Network
Hancock Vet Clinics🐶🐱
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Job Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Springdale Har-Ber v Springdale High
Fearless Friday NWA
by:
Ninette Sosa
Posted:
Oct 9, 2020 / 10:25 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 9, 2020 / 10:25 PM CDT
FINAL: Springdale Har-Ber 35 v Springdale High 14
Trending Stories
SEC Predictions, Week 3
Police investigate shots fired in Fayetteville on Wedington
Video
3 Thoughts From Sam Pittman
Crystal Bridges announces plans for new ‘outdoor play space’ called Convergence
Video
ADH reports more active COVID-19 cases at Arkansas schools
News App
Weather App