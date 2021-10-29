Springdale vs. Bentonville

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. -- Gov. Mike Parson is still encouraging Missourians to get vaccinated, but he does not support a federal vaccine mandate and is warning local business owners to not require employees to get vaccinated.

Under the executive order, the governor issued Thursday, any entity under the executive branch cannot make a person get the COVID vaccine if the individual objects due to medical or religious reasons.

Nearly 50% of Missouri's population is fully vaccinated as of Friday. Parson said the federal government and the state need to understand not everyone is going to take the vaccine.

"Everybody just needs to realize it's getting better every day in this state, people don't need to be losing their jobs simply because they don't want to take a vaccine," Parson told our Missouri Chief Capitol Bureau reporter Emily Manley in a one-on-one interview Friday.

President Biden has signed executive orders mandating federal employees and contractors to get vaccinated, but Missouri wants to stop the mandates.

"I think it's important we push back and say we don't need that, we can handle Missouri just fine," Parson said. "We don't need the federal government coming in here to be able to do things like that."

Less than 24 hours after Parson issued his executive order, Attorney General Eric Schmitt along with 10 other attorneys general sued the Biden administration over the federal vaccine mandate.

Parson's order requires the executive branch to cooperate fully and timely with the attorney general's litigation against any federally imposed COVID vaccine mandate.