FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week’s Player of the Week is Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey.

Lindsey won Player of the Week twice last season and it was difficult not to give it to him after last week’s performance against Springdale Har-Ber as he solidified himself in the Fayetteville history books.

The senior threw for seven touchdowns in the 56-28 win over the Wildcats, tying the school record for TD passes in a game with former Razorback quarterback Austin Allen and Taylor Powell.



The Bulldogs have a bye this week but will play the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks in the quarterfinals next Friday.

