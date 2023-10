FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week’s Player of the Week is Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer.

Last week against Russellville, Archer led the charge for the Bulldogs. The sophomore threw for 195 yards in the air on 17 completions. He added 185 yards on the ground in 17 carries.

He had 7 total touchdowns last week in the 56-20 win over the Cyclones.

Watch his highlights in the video above.