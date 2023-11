FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week’s Player of the Week is Rogers triple threat quarterback, running back, and kick returner Jeff Regan.

Regan did it all last week. The sophomore had four total touchdowns last week, a 90-yard kickoff return, two rushing touchdowns, and a 45-yard passing touchdown in the Mounties’ 63-21 rout over Springdale Har-Ber.

Watch his highlights in the video above.