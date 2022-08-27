FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first week of Fearless Friday for the 2022 season is in the books.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:

Cabot 31, Fayetteville 28

Bentonville West 28, Booker T. Washington 7

Bentonville 56, Broken Arrow 46

Fort Smith Northside 42, Fort Smith Southside 24

Rogers Heritage 16, Siloam Springs 14

Watch the video above to catch the second half of highlights from the following games: