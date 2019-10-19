Skip to content
FS Southside falls to Bryant 55-0
Fearless Friday
by:
Alyssa Orange
Posted:
Oct 18, 2019 / 10:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 18, 2019 / 10:30 PM CDT
Fort Smith Southside falls to Bryant 55-0 Friday.
