FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Greenwood, Fayetteville and more schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were crowned conference champions with big wins on Friday night.

Rogers 41, Rogers Heritage 0

Fayetteville 63, Springdale Har-Ber 21

Bentonville 56, Bentonville West 28

Fort Smith Southside 49, Springdale 42

Shiloh Christian 57, Alma 21

Highlights for these games are available in the video above.

Farmington 41, Prairie Grove 30

Greenwood 56, Little Rock Christian 39

Fort Smith Northside 34, Little Rock Southwest 20

Highlights for the bolded games are available in the video above.