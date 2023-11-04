FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Greenwood, Fayetteville and more schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were crowned conference champions with big wins on Friday night.
Rogers 41, Rogers Heritage 0
Fayetteville 63, Springdale Har-Ber 21
Bentonville 56, Bentonville West 28
Fort Smith Southside 49, Springdale 42
Shiloh Christian 57, Alma 21
Highlights for these games are available in the video above.
Farmington 41, Prairie Grove 30
Greenwood 56, Little Rock Christian 39
Fort Smith Northside 34, Little Rock Southwest 20
Highlights for the bolded games are available in the video above.