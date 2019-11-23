Har-Ber v North Little Rock

Fearless Friday

FINAL: North Little Rock 42, Har-Ber 21

Posted: / Updated:

FINAL: North Little Rock 42, Har-Ber 21

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories